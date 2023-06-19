Somerset Trust Co Sells 1,337 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Bank of America cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.