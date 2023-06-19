Somerset Trust Co Sells 246 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.39. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.