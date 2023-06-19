Somerset Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

