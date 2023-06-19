Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,151,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after acquiring an additional 784,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,834,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,840. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $74.44 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

