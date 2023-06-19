Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Rudolph V. Renda Buys 4,888 Shares

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Rudolph V. Renda bought 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $43,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,532,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,414.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Southland Price Performance
Shares of SLND stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $11.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Southland in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Trading of Southland
About Southland
Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.
Featured Stories
