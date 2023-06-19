Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SWN opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

