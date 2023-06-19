St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

