Stifel Firstegy Comments on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%. The business had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.48 billion.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$91.79.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$72.56 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$58.75 and a 1-year high of C$84.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.