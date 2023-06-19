Stifel Firstegy Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.69. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $13.47 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.97 by C$1.60. The company had revenue of C$558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$518.50 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.78%.

Precision Drilling Trading Down 0.9 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PD. ATB Capital cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.90.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$62.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$56.42 and a 1 year high of C$116.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$853.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.15.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.