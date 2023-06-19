Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Tamarack Valley Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.88.

TSE:TVE opened at C$3.23 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.19 and a 12-month high of C$5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,276.00. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Shimek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$38,600.00. Insiders bought a total of 58,473 shares of company stock worth $210,612 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

