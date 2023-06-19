Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bonterra Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bonterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Bonterra Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$5.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$203.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.80. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.42.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$77.26 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 24.92%.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

