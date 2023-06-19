Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NYSE ERF opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $413.18 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Enerplus by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

