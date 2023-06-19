Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Parex Resources in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Parex Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.46. Parex Resources had a net margin of 45.00% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of C$444.55 million during the quarter.

Parex Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PXT. Barclays lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

TSE PXT opened at C$27.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.73. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$17.81 and a 1-year high of C$28.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

