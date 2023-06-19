Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Peyto Exploration & Development’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development’s FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$278.33 million during the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 25.74%.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 0.5 %
PEY opened at C$10.92 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$9.71 and a 1-year high of C$15.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.
Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
