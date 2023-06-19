Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Spartan Delta Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Spartan Delta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Spartan Delta’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Spartan Delta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 55.76%. The company had revenue of C$316.21 million for the quarter.

SDE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.42.

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$15.16 on Monday. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$9.43 and a 12-month high of C$16.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.38.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

