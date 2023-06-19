Stillwater Investment Management LLC Buys 831 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VZ opened at $36.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

