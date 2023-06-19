Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. The company has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

