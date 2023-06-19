StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Avinger Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of AVGR opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.95.
Institutional Trading of Avinger
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.