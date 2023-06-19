StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Avinger Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AVGR opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

About Avinger

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

