StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ APVO opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $7.20.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)
