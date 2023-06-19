StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ APVO opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

