StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 41.02%. Research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

