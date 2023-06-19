StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of IMH opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

