StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MMP opened at $60.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

