StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QUIK opened at $7.68 on Monday. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $105.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 22.6% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in QuickLogic by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

