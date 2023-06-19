StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Trading Up 2.1 %
QUIK opened at $7.68 on Monday. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $105.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
