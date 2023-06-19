StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

CNET opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a one-stop services on omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management system. It also engages in the development of blockchain enabled web/mobile applications and provision of software solutions.

