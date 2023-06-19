StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %
CNET opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.30.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.78%.
ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a one-stop services on omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management system. It also engages in the development of blockchain enabled web/mobile applications and provision of software solutions.
