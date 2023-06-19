Strong Global Entertainment, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on June 26th (NYSEAMERICAN:SGE)

Strong Global Entertainment’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SGE – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 26th. Strong Global Entertainment had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 16th. The total size of the offering was $4,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Strong Global Entertainment’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SGE opened at $3.40 on Monday. Strong Global Entertainment has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $4.35.
