Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Trimmed by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $294.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The company has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.05.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

