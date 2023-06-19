Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Stryker were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $294.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.05. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.