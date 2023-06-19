Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,142 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,199 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $14,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 781,893 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 743,894 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NOVA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 3.9 %

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,610.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.