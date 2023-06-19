Symmetry Partners LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 104.2% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.49 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
