Symmetry Partners LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 104.2% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.49 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.