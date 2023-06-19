Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

PANW opened at $246.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $247.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.