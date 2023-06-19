Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in FTI Consulting by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $193.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.21 and a 200-day moving average of $177.44.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.