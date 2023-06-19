Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

SYNH opened at $41.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 115.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

