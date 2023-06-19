T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $114.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

