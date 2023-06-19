Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 700 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,642 shares of company stock worth $20,829,462. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $184.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.61 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.27.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.