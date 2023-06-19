Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,024 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NOV by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,328 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,523,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,719,000 after buying an additional 1,911,356 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $1,943,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of NOV by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 208,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

