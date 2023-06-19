Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 173.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 45.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $24.38.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MAT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

