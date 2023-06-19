Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.25 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $77,332,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,915,000 after buying an additional 527,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

