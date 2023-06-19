Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.30 Million Holdings in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NNN REIT by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in NNN REIT by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $42.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. NNN REIT, Inc has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. NNN REIT’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

