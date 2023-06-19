Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE opened at $36.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

