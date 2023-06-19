Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 100 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,829. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemed Price Performance

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

CHE stock opened at $546.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $570.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

