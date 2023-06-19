Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,941 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

AEL stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.87. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.