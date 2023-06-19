Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $162.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.65 and a twelve month high of $169.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also

