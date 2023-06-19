The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,779 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $14,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $268.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.07. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.27.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

