The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,020,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,984,000 after buying an additional 277,052 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,575,000 after buying an additional 179,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $94.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $102.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,435 shares of company stock worth $11,144,044 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

