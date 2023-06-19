The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 26,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

HIG stock opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

