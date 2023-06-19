The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hershey by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HSY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Insider Activity

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,832,180.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,967 shares of company stock valued at $30,260,375. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $260.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.87. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $202.45 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

