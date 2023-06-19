The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Increased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $300.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

