The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Janis Hoyt Sells 10,000 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) insider Janis Hoyt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,566.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Janis Hoyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Janis Hoyt sold 4,431 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $7,000.98.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Janis Hoyt sold 3,000 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $5,100.00.

Honest Stock Down 2.9 %

HNST stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Honest by 375.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Honest by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Stories

