The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Cullinan Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.7% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $46,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 143,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

PG opened at $149.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.41. The company has a market capitalization of $352.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

