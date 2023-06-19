The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 3.4 %

SMPL opened at $37.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $41.91.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,007.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,007.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $503,214.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,730.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,631 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

